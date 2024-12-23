Why Is It Called Dirty Coffee And How Do You Make It?

Move over martinis, dirty is the up and coming way to order coffees rather than cocktails. Originating in Japan, the dirty coffee is the pop-culture sensation sweeping through Asia and coming to Europe and the U.S. The drink is dubbed dirty for the way the espresso shots swirl into the milk, dirtying the otherwise pristine white color. There seems to be an overlap in branding between drinks like the dirty coffee and the already popular dirty chai, but how the dirty coffee is presented is the highlight.

Despite the name, dirty coffees aren't made with regular drip coffee, but instead with espresso, which has more to the beans than a typical brew. For the best dirty coffee, the preferred style of espresso shot is a ristretto. There are a few differences between brewed coffee and espresso that lend themselves to the flavor profile of the dirty coffee, even more so with the shift to ristretto. These shots are shorter pulls than with traditional espressos. In turn, ristretto shots give off a silkier mouth feel and sweeter, richer notes from the beans at first sip.

After pulling the perfect shots, they are poured over a glass of cold milk. The typical build of a dirty coffee will have two ounces of espresso with about four ounces of milk. That's it, the simplest espresso drink you could make. You'll want to start enjoying it quickly to fully appreciate the beverage; the first taste will be bursting with robust notes of espresso with subsequent sips mellowing out in flavor as the espresso mixes into the milk.