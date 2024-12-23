Make This Simple Sauce The Next Time You Cook A Whole Fish

A whole, cooked fish is a delicious centerpiece to any meal no matter how it's prepared. But once it's time to dig in, why not add a little extra color and flavor with a special sauce? To determine the best sauce to serve with a whole fish, we spoke with Chef Laurent Tourondel, executive chef of L'Amico in New York.

"I believe a good sauce on the side can significantly enhance the flavor of whole roasted or grilled fish," Tourondel tells us. "One of my favorite accompaniments is a version of tomato concasse." This simple, easy-to-make sauce consists of peeled and deseeded tomatoes seasoned with bright ingredients that complement the fish's soft texture and the savory flavors of its roasted or charred skin. It's like a French pico de gallo as it leans heavily on tomatoes and other acidic ingredients, but it has a few twists that make it perfect for fish.

"I prepare it with olive oil, fresh lemon juice, diced shallots, diced tomatoes, and basil, which pairs wonderfully with a delicate white fish," says Tourondel. "The combination is light, fresh, and highlights the natural flavors of the fish without overpowering them." While sauce tomat, or tomato sauce, is one of the French mother sauces, a concasse's texture is more similar to the topping for bruschetta than a creamy choron. However, if a creamy sauce is what you're looking for, Chef Tourondel has another suggestion that's sure to delight your taste buds.