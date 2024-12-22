Is Fish From The Great Lakes Safe To Eat?

The Great Lakes is a vast and impressive ecological display and the largest freshwater lake system in the world. It is home to almost 200 species of fish, which begs the question, are they safe to eat? The short answer is yes, and fishermen harvested 42 million pounds of fish in 2020 alone. Still, there are caveats, and some fish should be avoided.

Per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), fish from the Great Lakes are collected and tested once a year to check for contamination levels. This data is instrumental in determining which fish can be commercially harvested and ingested, and which should remain in the water. For instance, carp from Lake Thompson and Lake Earl are to be strictly limited, and ideally avoided completely due to high chemical levels found in the fish. For the most part, however, Great Lakes fish are healthy and perfectly safe, if not encouraged, to eat.

Species like salmon, bluegill, brown trout, and yellow perch are among some of the most commonly-eaten Great Lakes fish, and they all are deemed perfectly safe to eat. This, of course, is excellent news for fish lovers everywhere who want to enjoy a simple but delicious Dijon-crusted salmon with locally-caught fish.