The Differences To Keep In Mind When Making Pot Roast In A Slow Cooker Vs Dutch Oven
Having an expert pot roast recipe in your repertoire is a must, especially when the weather starts turning colder. Pot roast is a timeless dish that warms the body and soul with its tender, melt-in-your-mouth bites of meat and rich flavor, and modern technology has made the cooking process easier than ever. But what are the main differences to consider when deciding between cooking a pot roast in the slow cooker or the Dutch oven?
For chef John Politte, who also has his own range of custom seasonings, the answer is relatively straightforward. "Cooking in a slow cooker generally produces a more hands-off experience, with moisture retention leading to even tenderness," Politte told Food Republic. "In a Dutch oven, you may need to monitor liquid levels and adjust cooking times."
While the set-and-forget aspect of slow cookers makes them an appealing option to those with limited hands-on cooking bandwidth, there are real benefits to cooking a pot roast in the Dutch oven. More oversight means more control — whether over the browning process or ensuring the meat cooks evenly by rotating it part-way through to ensure an even cook. And while ceramic-bowled slow cookers can cook a delicious pot roast, if you're using an Instant Pot, it's worth considering using a Dutch oven, as pot roasts are one of the few dishes with which Instant Pots struggle. Because they rely on steam and pressure, you won't get the right texture in your meat, and it may overcook rapidly.
Ways to spice up pot roast in a slow cooker or Dutch oven
If you're using a slow cooker, it may be tempting to throw all your ingredients in the pot and get started, but that's actually a mistake according to Martha Stewart's slow cooker commandments. Browning the roast on all sides and giving the veggies a quick saute will give you a much greater depth of flavor by the time the slow cooker finishes doing its job.
While slow cookers are great at getting the meat to fall apart in just the right way, Dutch ovens allow for a more nuanced texture. "The Dutch oven also allows for a crispy exterior if desired," John Politte explained. To achieve this, try scoring the meat in a criss-cross pattern before patting it down to remove excess moisture (this is especially important if your roast has a layer of fat), which will otherwise steam in the cooking process and prevent a crust from forming. Then, brown the roast on all sides before putting it in the oven to cook.
While the process of a slow-cooker makes forming a crispy skin very difficult, home chefs can still get this effect by employing a reverse sear. While reverse sears are best known for creating a crispy, juicy steak, a variation of the technique can be used on a roast as well. Remove the fully-cooked roast from the slow cooker, pat it dry, and broil it in a broiling pan until it has a perfectly browned outer layer.