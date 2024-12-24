How To Properly Store Cognac For The Best Sipping Experience

For some, nothing completes a delightful meal at home better than a freshly poured glass of finely aged Cognac. However, to achieve the best sipping experience, you need to be careful about how you store this specially crafted brandy. Luckily, chief mixologist at Total Wine & More, Molly Horn, recently shared her best storage tips with Food Republic. Horn advised, "The most important thing is to keep your bottles out of the heat and out of fluctuating temperatures — for example, don't leave it in your car for hours on a hot day or store it near a heating vent."

To fully understand why Cognac is sensitive to storage, you need to have a better understanding of how this complex spirit is produced. The difference between Cognac and brandy is similar to what sets Cognac apart from Armagnac. While Cognac and Armagnac are both brandies, Cognac is produced exclusively in the Cognac region of France and distilled from specific grapes.

Since Cognac has specific production regulations and must be aged for at least two years to maintain a distinct flavor profile, adequate storage is crucial. Most Cognacs should be stored between 59 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit and kept in a cool, dark location that isn't affected by inconsistent bouts of humidity or direct heat. Unfortunately, if Cognac is stored outside the recommended temperature range, its complex flavors may be compromised.