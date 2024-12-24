How To Properly Store Cognac For The Best Sipping Experience
For some, nothing completes a delightful meal at home better than a freshly poured glass of finely aged Cognac. However, to achieve the best sipping experience, you need to be careful about how you store this specially crafted brandy. Luckily, chief mixologist at Total Wine & More, Molly Horn, recently shared her best storage tips with Food Republic. Horn advised, "The most important thing is to keep your bottles out of the heat and out of fluctuating temperatures — for example, don't leave it in your car for hours on a hot day or store it near a heating vent."
To fully understand why Cognac is sensitive to storage, you need to have a better understanding of how this complex spirit is produced. The difference between Cognac and brandy is similar to what sets Cognac apart from Armagnac. While Cognac and Armagnac are both brandies, Cognac is produced exclusively in the Cognac region of France and distilled from specific grapes.
Since Cognac has specific production regulations and must be aged for at least two years to maintain a distinct flavor profile, adequate storage is crucial. Most Cognacs should be stored between 59 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit and kept in a cool, dark location that isn't affected by inconsistent bouts of humidity or direct heat. Unfortunately, if Cognac is stored outside the recommended temperature range, its complex flavors may be compromised.
More factors to consider when storing your next bottle of Cognac
Most bottles of Cognac are stored in glass bottles with tight-fitting corks. For this reason, you need to pay special attention to how Cognac is stowed both in and out of use. First off, Cognac should always be stored upright. Since this specialized spirit has between 40% and 60% alcohol by volume, if placed on its side, the internal cork may begin to break down, which can, in turn, have a negative impact on the flavor of your brandy.
Moreover, besides avoiding common food storage mistakes on the day-to-day, you also want to make a valiant effort to keep your bottle of Cognac closed off from particular foods and ingredients. According to spirits educator, Molly Horn, "Since Cognac is so delicate, you also want to store it away from strongly scented foods such as spices or garlic as the liquid can actually absorb some of those flavors!" If possible, keep your bottle of Cognac in its own special location.
Once your Cognac has been opened, it begins to oxidize and alter in taste. If you're an avid Cognac drinker, to minimize its exposure to oxygen, consider transferring your next bottle into a decanter. If you can, fill this alternative glass container all the way to the top. Most importantly, make sure your decanter has a tight fitting lid to help minimize flavor variance.