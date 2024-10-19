Why You Should Try Adding Crème De Cassis To Sparkling Wine

If you're looking to add new liqueurs to your personal collection of spirits, crème de cassis offers more versatility than you might expect. Made with crushed black currants, this French liqueur can be mixed with a wide variety of ingredients to craft impressive cocktails. Plus, according to Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, Molly Horn, crème de cassis is the perfect complement to sparkling wine. The Chief Mixologist told Food Republic, "Not only is it versatile considering its role as a great modifier in anything from an old fashioned to a margarita to a whiskey sour, but considering how well it works with sparkling wine, there's no reason NOT to keep it on your bar cart!"

Sure enough, modern-day use of this black currant liqueur is directly attributed to the desperate wartime origins of the Kir Royale which is a traditional French cocktail made with sparkling white wine and crème de cassis. It gives your favorite bottle of bubbly a mild yet distinct fruit-based aroma and mellow smoothness. Overall, the taste of crème de cassis and sparkling wine is bright and refreshing with just a hint of berry flavor. However, there are a few factors you should consider when making this simple, yet flavorful beverage at home.