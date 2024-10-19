Why You Should Try Adding Crème De Cassis To Sparkling Wine
If you're looking to add new liqueurs to your personal collection of spirits, crème de cassis offers more versatility than you might expect. Made with crushed black currants, this French liqueur can be mixed with a wide variety of ingredients to craft impressive cocktails. Plus, according to Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, Molly Horn, crème de cassis is the perfect complement to sparkling wine. The Chief Mixologist told Food Republic, "Not only is it versatile considering its role as a great modifier in anything from an old fashioned to a margarita to a whiskey sour, but considering how well it works with sparkling wine, there's no reason NOT to keep it on your bar cart!"
Sure enough, modern-day use of this black currant liqueur is directly attributed to the desperate wartime origins of the Kir Royale which is a traditional French cocktail made with sparkling white wine and crème de cassis. It gives your favorite bottle of bubbly a mild yet distinct fruit-based aroma and mellow smoothness. Overall, the taste of crème de cassis and sparkling wine is bright and refreshing with just a hint of berry flavor. However, there are a few factors you should consider when making this simple, yet flavorful beverage at home.
The right way to add crème de cassis to sparkling wine
First, pick a good bottle of champagne without breaking the bank, then choose the right crème de cassis for the job. While crème de cassis de Bourgogne is more concentrated and has a sweeter flavor, crème de cassis de Dijon carries more acidity, so it complements the mild and neutral flavor of most sparkling wines.
When using crème de cassis to amp up your next bottle of Cava or Champagne, keep in mind that you only need a small amount to make a flavorful impact. Simply add ½ ounce of this currant-based liqueur to each glass or flute and top with your sparkling wine of choice. To add a more acidic flavor, include slices of lemon zest. Garnish with fresh mint or basil for an herbaceous touch.
Beyond using crème de cassis to upgrade variations of dry Champagne or sparkling wine, for a more pronounced berry flavor, try blackberry liqueur or crème de mûre. Peach liqueur and raspberry Chambord are also tasty substitutes.