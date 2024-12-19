Ina Garten's Rule Of Thumb For How Much Food To Make For A Crowd

When you're catering for a crowd, it can be tricky to know if you're preparing the right amount of food, especially if you're used to cooking for smaller groups. After all, you don't want anyone to go hungry — but you also don't want to end up with a mountain of leftovers. Luckily, Ina Garten, who is no stranger to hosting large gatherings, has a rule of thumb for planning quantities, which she shared in an "Ask Me Anything" video on her Instagram.

The Barefoot Contessa breaks down the amounts into main courses and side dishes. For mains, she recommends allowing roughly half a pound of food per guest, while for sides, it's closer to a quarter of a pound per person. She also likes to keep things simple — which is why a complicated bouillabaisse is the one dish Ina Garten will never serve at dinner parties. In fact, Garten has a "four-dish rule" to keep her parties stress-free, ensuring she spends time with her guests rather than stuck in the kitchen.

If meat is your main dish, plan for at least half a pound per diner. However, if the protein is part of a dish like a curry or casserole, aim for four to six ounces per guest. Keep in mind that children will eat less — closer to half a pound of food in total versus a full pound for adults.