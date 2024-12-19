Ina Garten's Rule Of Thumb For How Much Food To Make For A Crowd
When you're catering for a crowd, it can be tricky to know if you're preparing the right amount of food, especially if you're used to cooking for smaller groups. After all, you don't want anyone to go hungry — but you also don't want to end up with a mountain of leftovers. Luckily, Ina Garten, who is no stranger to hosting large gatherings, has a rule of thumb for planning quantities, which she shared in an "Ask Me Anything" video on her Instagram.
The Barefoot Contessa breaks down the amounts into main courses and side dishes. For mains, she recommends allowing roughly half a pound of food per guest, while for sides, it's closer to a quarter of a pound per person. She also likes to keep things simple — which is why a complicated bouillabaisse is the one dish Ina Garten will never serve at dinner parties. In fact, Garten has a "four-dish rule" to keep her parties stress-free, ensuring she spends time with her guests rather than stuck in the kitchen.
If meat is your main dish, plan for at least half a pound per diner. However, if the protein is part of a dish like a curry or casserole, aim for four to six ounces per guest. Keep in mind that children will eat less — closer to half a pound of food in total versus a full pound for adults.
How much food to prep for party appetizers and desserts
While Ina Garten's advice covers mains and sides, chances are your party will include appetizers and desserts as well. To plan quantities, consider some approximate figures before heading to the grocery store. For appetizers, expect each guest to eat about two to four ounces of food, though it depends on the dish. For example, three scallops per person might be enough depending on their size, while for salads or soups, aim for around a cup per guest plus a couple of bread rolls.
Dessert portions will vary based on the type of dessert and the heaviness of the meal you've already served. Plan for around four to five ounces of soft desserts like ice cream, mousse, or pudding, or one slice of tart or pie per person. If you're looking for a dessert that does double duty, affogato is perfect — it satisfies both sweetness and coffee cravings at the same time.
The precise quantities you'll need also depend on the type of event you're hosting, the time of day, and whether it's a special occasion or holiday. While it's a good idea to stick to recipes you're familiar with, if you're trying something new, follow Garten's advice: make the recipe for the first time exactly as written. And don't forget the wine — plan for roughly one bottle per person, assuming guests will enjoy a glass before, during, and after the meal.