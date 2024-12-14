The Waterdrop Reserve Osmosis Filtration System Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving
The last thing you want to do during the holiday season is buy a gift that eventually gets tossed into the back of a cabinet, never to be thought of again. Useless presents and single-use gadgets are out, but something that gets put to use in your kitchen throughout every single day is definitely in. This winter, consider splurging on something practical, and what is more practical than increasing the quality of your drinking water?
Forget fancy countertop appliances and expensive glassware — gifting a Waterdrop X Series X12 reverse osmosis (RO) filtration system to someone else (or yourself!) is the best possible holiday kitchen upgrade. The easy-to-install filter is incredibly useful, environmentally friendly, a breeze to use, and removes around 99% of harmful contaminants that are commonly found in drinking water. This tankless RO system makes the best beverage for hydration even better by improving both the taste and safety.
Why you should consider a reverse osmosis filtration system
Just because clear water comes out of the tap when you turn it on does not necessarily mean that it is completely safe to consume. The drinking water in some parts of the United States has high levels of contaminants despite being considered safe by federal standards. For some pollutants — such as chloroform — there is actually no legal limit for how much can be present. For others — such as radium, uranium, and arsenic — the federal allowance far exceeds what is considered safe by some nonprofit organizations like the Environmental Working Group (EWG). If you are curious or concerned, the EWG Tap Water Database is a helpful tool you can use to check the water quality in your area.
The hazardous chemicals in U.S. tap water can come from agricultural run-off, industrial pollution, or bacteria, parasites, and heavy metals present in the soil or water source. Even when water is safe, the chlorine and other chemicals used to disinfect it can cause the taste to be less than ideal.
A reverse osmosis system like the Waterdrop filter removes a wide range of harmful toxins by forcing the water through several filters, including a membrane with very, very tiny holes. The contaminants stay on one side of the membrane while the pure, filtered water collects on the other. While there is an upfront investment of about $1,299, a Waterdrop filter is a budget-friendly solution long-term, because it saves you from constantly buying single-use plastic bottles and paying to refill jugs.
What sets the Waterdrop X Series-X12 apart from traditional options
The Waterdrop Filter X12 is actually a tankless RO system, which means that it quickly filters water on-demand and does not have a holding tank. Traditional systems rely on pre-pumping water into a vessel, which can be slow to refill and cause the water to taste stale. The whole contraption also takes up lots of space.
In contrast, the sleek and compact design of the Waterdrop X Series-X12 is such that it easily slides under the sink, and it does not have a complicated tubing and filtration system. Simply plug it in, and easily twist out the filters when the device alerts you that they need to be changed. When it comes to ease of installation, use, and maintenance, this design is definitely an improvement on the traditional models. It also produces much less waste water.
In all cases, filtering water with reverse osmosis pulls out beneficial minerals as well as contaminants. That is why the Waterdrop X Series filter comes equipped with a remineralization system that adds favorable minerals like magnesium, iron, and calcium back in. Not only do these elements make the water more nutritious, they simply make it taste better.
Make this Christmas extra special. Upgrade your home water system with Waterdrop Filter! Save up to $260 on the Waterdrop Filter X12. Offer ends 12/26！