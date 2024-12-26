One Unexpected Cooking Method Gives Frozen Veggies A Touch Of Sweetness

Although frozen veggies are often associated with mushy, bland side dishes, there are some amazingly inspired ideas to use up a freezer full of carrots, peas, and green beans. Frozen veggies are key to prettier pasta dishes, and you can even turn a frozen vegetable medley into a whole meal with a stir fry. But you may have never considered one sweet trick for frozen vegetables: candying them.

Yet another overlooked cooking method for frozen veg, candying your veggies will leave them soft (but not mushy) and beautifully glazed, with a nice, light sweetness. Carrots, sweet peas, snow peas, green beans, Brussels sprouts, and pearl onions will all work. Most importantly, you need veggies that will hold their firmness and pair well with the candied flavor.

To try it, saute the frozen veggies in butter until they're thawed — but don't overcook them or they could end up soggy. Reduce the heat to low and add the sweet component of your choice — brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, or white granulated sugar are all good options. Then deglaze the pan with an acid, like balsamic or sherry vinegar, and cook until bubbling. Spoon it over the vegetables until they're browned and shiny. Add salt to taste, and you have a smashingly sweet, savory, and tangy side dish.