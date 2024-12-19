The Unexpected Storage Rule You Need To Know For Red Vs White Wine

Is there anything worse than buying a nice bottle of wine only to find out months later that it's gone bad from improper storage? Information about proper storage is fraught with myths and misconceptions, so we sought out the opinion of wine expert Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds, a former sommelier and founder of Decoding Wine, to learn the truth.

"If you're not looking to serve the wine straight from storage, then it should all be stored the same way," he says. "Horizontal in a cool, dark room. No temperature spikes or direct sunlight." UV rays speed up the aging of your wine, but it doesn't "age" like a vintner to improve its taste and complexity. Rather, it makes the wine light struck, breaking down its chemicals in unforeseen ways and radically altering its flavor.

"The temperature in the room can slowly fluctuate over time, but you want it to stay between 40-65 [degrees Fahrenheit]." Woodburn-Simmonds calls this an "ambient cellar," and it's the best way to store wine so that it lasts close to forever. Much like exposure to sunlight, exposure to too much heat causes wine to spoil and for its flavor profile to become more volatile. As useful as these long-term storage tips are, what if you plan on serving a red or white wine in the short term and want to keep it ready?