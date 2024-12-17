The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For A French Connection Cocktail
Invented in the 1970s, the French Connection cocktail is celebrated for its smooth, rich flavor that combines the boldness of Cognac with the nutty sweetness of amaretto. To make it, you mix equal parts Cognac and amaretto in a rocks glass with ice. Stir gently to blend and chill the ingredients, and you've got a balanced and easy-to-make drink that highlights the quality of the two flavorful liquors.
Cognac serves as the foundation of the French Connection, offering a smooth, fruity base with subtle notes of oak. A specific type of brandy produced exclusively in the Cognac region of France, Cognac adheres to strict regulations that include the use of designated white grape varieties, double distillation in copper pot stills, and aging in oak barrels.
Amaretto — an Italian liqueur with multiple different origin stories, set in the 16th or 19th centuries – adds a sweet, nutty layer that complements the fruity and woodsy notes of Cognac. Almonds or apricot pits give amaretto its distinct flavor, and together, these two spirits give the French Connection the perfect balance of depth and smoothness. It's ideal for sipping slowly after dinner with dessert, or as a standalone cocktail. While some bartenders might add a twist of orange peel for a hint of citrus, the classic version remains true to its two ingredients.
The right Cognac and mixing technique for a French Connection
While "brandy" is often used as a general term for spirits distilled from fruit or fruit juices, Cognac represents a higher-quality variety within the brandy category, similar to the distinction between whiskey and bourbon. And like whiskey, Cognac comes in a few subcategories. When selecting one for your French Connection cocktail, consider using a VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) or XO (Extra Old) variety, as both offer the smoothness and complexity needed for this drink.
VSOP Cognacs are aged for a minimum of four years, while XO Cognacs are aged for at least 10 years, resulting in a richer, more developed flavor. Popular choices for this cocktail include well-known alcohols like Hennessy or Rémy Martin, both of which pair beautifully with the sweetness of the amaretto.
It's also important to stick to the stirring technique when making or ordering a French Connection, rather than shaking. The reasoning is that when you have a spirit-based cocktail, such as a martini, French Connection, or old fashioned, stirring allows the deep flavors of the liquor to remain smooth and intact. By shaking cocktails that are liquor-centric, you run the risk of over-oxidizing or aerating the spirit, which will create a harsher taste and a less flavorful sipping experience.