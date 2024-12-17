The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For A French Connection Cocktail

Invented in the 1970s, the French Connection cocktail is celebrated for its smooth, rich flavor that combines the boldness of Cognac with the nutty sweetness of amaretto. To make it, you mix equal parts Cognac and amaretto in a rocks glass with ice. Stir gently to blend and chill the ingredients, and you've got a balanced and easy-to-make drink that highlights the quality of the two flavorful liquors.

Cognac serves as the foundation of the French Connection, offering a smooth, fruity base with subtle notes of oak. A specific type of brandy produced exclusively in the Cognac region of France, Cognac adheres to strict regulations that include the use of designated white grape varieties, double distillation in copper pot stills, and aging in oak barrels.

Amaretto — an Italian liqueur with multiple different origin stories, set in the 16th or 19th centuries – adds a sweet, nutty layer that complements the fruity and woodsy notes of Cognac. Almonds or apricot pits give amaretto its distinct flavor, and together, these two spirits give the French Connection the perfect balance of depth and smoothness. It's ideal for sipping slowly after dinner with dessert, or as a standalone cocktail. While some bartenders might add a twist of orange peel for a hint of citrus, the classic version remains true to its two ingredients.