The Crunchy Tex-Mex Topping That Belongs On Hot Dogs

There's a point when a food item becomes so popular that it transcends its original category. Ranch started out as a salad dressing, but now it's a condiment. Bacon graduated from breakfast protein eons ago, and is now unironically sold on a stick or used to garnish more cocktails than just bloody marys. Next up for enshrinement into the uncategorizable hall of fame is the Frito pie.

Frito pies are essentially chili nachos — you take some Fritos and smother them with chili, onions, and cheese. Enterprising vendors might just scoop the chili and toppings directly into a single-serving Fritos bag and hand you a fork, but the dish can also be used as a topping for cheeseburgers, nachos, and, of course, hot dogs.

A Frito pie dog is essentially a combination of three late-night favorites — Frito pies, nachos, and chili dogs. The chips give the traditional chili dog added texture and a pop of Tex-Mex flair, resulting in an indulgent exercise in excess. Additionally, kids notoriously love hot dogs but hate vegetables — which are ingredients in chili — so the Frito pie dog is a good workaround to get those gremlins to eat a vegetable. An onion is still an onion, even if it's lost in a heap of cased meat, ground beef, Fritos, cheese, bun, and beans.