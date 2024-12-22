The Unexpected Protein That Gives Your Sauces A Savory Boost

Sometimes you make a sauce with incredible texture and color, but it's lacking a little something. It can be hard to pinpoint exactly where you may have gone wrong, but we do have one tip that can resolve your problem quite easily: Just add a little shredded beef jerky!

All that's required is shredding or grinding the jerky as finely as possible and sprinkling it into the sauce like any other seasoning. However, since jerky is a cured meat and has little to no moisture, you'll need to bring the sauce to a simmer to let the heat rehydrate it and open up its flavor. Much like blooming spices or simmering bones for a broth or a consommé, jerky needs a gentle application of heat to impart its flavor properly. If you skip this step, you'll likely have to use much more jerky to flavor your sauce, which could potentially make it feel gritty from all the little shreds of meat.

Jerky comes in a wide variety of marinades and is quite shelf-stable, so it's easy to keep a range of different flavors on hand for when they're needed. Conversely, making homemade beef jerky is a cinch that only requires time and an oven, letting you tailor your flavor enhancers to your specific preferences. This trick is applicable to most sauces, but different marinades work better for some than others. The first step for this trick is knowing how to properly grind or shred your secret ingredient to the desired consistency.