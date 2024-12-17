What's The Difference Between A Sandwich Maker And A Panini Press?

If you're torn between buying a sandwich maker and a panini press, you're not alone. Both are great options for sandwich lovers. However, each has its advantages and serves different purposes. Paninis are made with Italian breads like ciabatta or focaccia that hold up well under the press, while regular sandwiches can be made with almost any type of bread.

A panini press, also known as a panini maker or grill, typically has ridged plates that create grill marks on the bread and is more versatile than a sandwich maker. You can even use it to grill meats, vegetables, and other foods. On the other hand, a sandwich maker is designed to toast bread and seal the edges, keeping the filling inside. Sandwich makers usually have smooth, non-stick plates.

Ultimately, your decision will depend on your cooking habits, how often you plan to use the appliance, and your budget. Other factors to consider include heating and grilling capabilities, size and weight, and cleaning and maintenance.