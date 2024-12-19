Pita Bread Vs Naan: What's The Difference?

Flatbreads like pita and naan have reigned supreme in the Middle East and South Asia for thousands of years, enjoyed as accompaniments to all sorts of tasty meals. Over time, these two foods have gained popularity outside their home regions, thanks to their versatility. While the two baked goods resemble each other on a surface level, they do have their differences.

Pita bread dates back about 4,000 years, and became most popular throughout the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern regions. During the rise of the Persian Empire, which encompassed both regions from 559 B.C. to 331 B.C., the Persian language influenced the name of another, newer flatbread: naan, originating from India. In Persian, bread baked on hot pebbles is called "nân-e sangak," which is where the Indian bread gets its name.

As explained by their overlap in roots, both pita and naan are traditionally cooked in hot hearth ovens that reach much higher temperatures than those used for modern baked breads. Both baked goods are also types of leavened bread, marked by the use of yeast, either natural or manufactured. Despite their historical and regional overlap, however, there are a few notable differences — namely texture, taste, shape, proofing, and use.