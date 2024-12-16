Beans Are The Protein Packed Pasta Substitute You Need To Try
If you're looking for an easy way to switch up your usual pasta dish, we recommend changing up the base. The next time you're thinking of making your favorite recipe, try substituting the noodles with beans. They'll provide an entirely new texture and make your go-to dishes taste brand new. The best part is the nutritional boost of the legumes, as they provide anywhere from 12 to 18 grams of protein per one cup. The FDA recommends that adults consume 50 grams of protein per day, and one cup of beans can give you around 29% or more of that daily value.
With so many different types of beans, you can find the perfect variety to complement any sauce, with an additional toothsome bite. Some beans taste neutral or earthy, while others range from savory to umami and meat-like. Sure, they're not really similar to long pasta, but the uniqueness will make for a surprisingly welcome option to add to your cooking repertoire.
Butter or lima beans work really well in place of pasta, thanks to their creaminess and namesake buttery nature (there's actually no difference between lima and butter beans, by the way). Try them in a fettuccine Alfredo recipe by simply swapping them for the long noodles. You can enjoy this as you would the traditional version — serve it with garlic bread, and or some chicken scallopini or beef ragu for a super hearty dinner.
More ways to swap beans for pasta
Other beans that are excellent in place of pasta are Great Northern, cannellini, navy, black, and pinto. You can even try ones with bolder flavors, like kidney, fava, and cranberry beans. Pasta recipes that are a natural fit for a legume swap include spaghetti alla carbonara, cacio e pepe, and rigatoni alla norma. Give white beans a shot tossed with garlicky basil pesto. You'll also be amazed by just how good kidney beans taste with meatballs and marinara sauce.
Large butter beans also bear a striking resemblance to gnocchi, which is generally categorized as pasta, although it technically has more in common with potato dumplings. The starchy beans stand in really well for gnocchi for this reason, especially when slathered in a delectable roasted red pepper sauce, Bolognese, or creamy gorgonzola cheese. This bean replacement trick isn't limited to just Italian pasta recipes, either. Cannellini beans make a nice stand-in for the macaroni in mac and cheese, or for a tuna casserole, try chickpeas, which won't be overpowered by the fish. And instead of lo mein or udon noodles in your next stir-fry, toss in some edamame or adzuki beans.
Another way to sneak even more protein into your recipes is to blend silken tofu into your sauce. It whips up smooth and results in velvety sauces packed with all the nutrients tofu brings to the table — including 18 grams of protein per cup. Can you say "satisfying?"