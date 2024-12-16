Beans Are The Protein Packed Pasta Substitute You Need To Try

If you're looking for an easy way to switch up your usual pasta dish, we recommend changing up the base. The next time you're thinking of making your favorite recipe, try substituting the noodles with beans. They'll provide an entirely new texture and make your go-to dishes taste brand new. The best part is the nutritional boost of the legumes, as they provide anywhere from 12 to 18 grams of protein per one cup. The FDA recommends that adults consume 50 grams of protein per day, and one cup of beans can give you around 29% or more of that daily value.

With so many different types of beans, you can find the perfect variety to complement any sauce, with an additional toothsome bite. Some beans taste neutral or earthy, while others range from savory to umami and meat-like. Sure, they're not really similar to long pasta, but the uniqueness will make for a surprisingly welcome option to add to your cooking repertoire.

Butter or lima beans work really well in place of pasta, thanks to their creaminess and namesake buttery nature (there's actually no difference between lima and butter beans, by the way). Try them in a fettuccine Alfredo recipe by simply swapping them for the long noodles. You can enjoy this as you would the traditional version — serve it with garlic bread, and or some chicken scallopini or beef ragu for a super hearty dinner.