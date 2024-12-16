Scofflaw Cocktail: The Parisian Drink Invented To Tease Americans During Prohibition

Prohibition: the 13-year-long ban on the consumption, manufacturing, and sale of alcohol in the United States during the early 20th century, as outlined in the 18th Amendment. Prohibition: considered a total failure, as nobody really stopped drinking anyway. But did that stop other countries from taking note and making sure to tease Americans for it? Nope. In fact, the Parisians had to get in on the action and dedicated a drink to those unable to indulge. A mockery for those forced to consume mocktails — the Scofflaw cocktail was born.

Named after those who continued to drink and carry on during Prohibition, the Scofflaw was coined and created by a bartender named "Jock" in 1924 at Harry's Bar in Paris, France. Although the drink was designed to taunt Americans, it became popular among those visiting France and avoiding liquor laws. The Scofflaw uses a combination of dry and sweet ingredients, including vermouth and flavorful, fruity grenadine, which together create a nice and well-balanced finish. The recipe also calls for a dash of lemon juice to add some life and tartness to each sip. Although the cocktail is not technically American, the Scofflaw still made a mark on history, and could be the rebellious new drink to add to your rotation.