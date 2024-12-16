Scofflaw Cocktail: The Parisian Drink Invented To Tease Americans During Prohibition
Prohibition: the 13-year-long ban on the consumption, manufacturing, and sale of alcohol in the United States during the early 20th century, as outlined in the 18th Amendment. Prohibition: considered a total failure, as nobody really stopped drinking anyway. But did that stop other countries from taking note and making sure to tease Americans for it? Nope. In fact, the Parisians had to get in on the action and dedicated a drink to those unable to indulge. A mockery for those forced to consume mocktails — the Scofflaw cocktail was born.
Named after those who continued to drink and carry on during Prohibition, the Scofflaw was coined and created by a bartender named "Jock" in 1924 at Harry's Bar in Paris, France. Although the drink was designed to taunt Americans, it became popular among those visiting France and avoiding liquor laws. The Scofflaw uses a combination of dry and sweet ingredients, including vermouth and flavorful, fruity grenadine, which together create a nice and well-balanced finish. The recipe also calls for a dash of lemon juice to add some life and tartness to each sip. Although the cocktail is not technically American, the Scofflaw still made a mark on history, and could be the rebellious new drink to add to your rotation.
More about the Scofflaw cocktail
Making the Scofflaw cocktail is fairly easy, and you likely have most of the ingredients on your bar cart already. The recipe calls for a few ounces of Canadian Club or rye whiskey, dry vermouth, equal parts lemon juice and grenadine, some orange bitters, and the option of an orange twist for garnish. It's important to note that Canadian whiskey was used in the original recipe, as Prohibition nearly killed American rye whiskey production, and it wasn't being exported at the time. So, if you want to stay true to the original drink, avoid American whiskey. Mix the ingredients with lots of ice and shake to ensure it's chilled for the best overall taste.
The fruity yet warm combination of rye whiskey and grenadine has helped the Scofflaw maintain its popularity. Some say this flavor combination also makes the drink an ideal wintertime or even festive cocktail, so perhaps you can add it to your holiday menu. In a way, Prohibition led to some of the most iconic cocktails and drinking stories — after all, President Harding still served whiskey in the White House during Prohibition. But with its well-rounded, light, and dry taste and devious backstory, the Scofflaw deserves a spot in American bars, despite its French heritage.