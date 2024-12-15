Elevate Your Favorite Cinnamon Baked Goods With One Warm Spice Mix

While apple spice is one mix that can help elevate cinnamon-flavored baked goods, it doesn't end there. Another option you can use in the same way is none other than pumpkin pie spice. While the two might seem similar on the surface, apple spice and pumpkin spice are different thanks to the latter's addition of ground cloves and allspice.

Those additions give pumpkin pie spice an even more intense aroma and a deeper flavor. Because of this, when using pumpkin spice instead of cinnamon in a recipe, you may want to use about 1/4-teaspoon less than the original recipe calls for to start, although some people just leap right to a 1:1 ratio and love the results, too.

Other simple ways to upgrade your bakes include swapping simple ingredients for their more gourmet substitutes. For example, using vanilla bean paste in place of vanilla extract in a 1:1 ratio can give your dessert a deeper flavor while also getting those adorable vanilla bean specks. Just keep in mind that since vanilla bean paste is a little thicker than extract, you may get a very minor change to your dessert's texture — although it's likely to not even be detectable.