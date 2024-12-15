Wait, Should We Be Washing Onions?

Before you grab an onion to peel and chop up for your next recipe, should you wash it first? The short answer is — it depends on who you ask.

Some food scientists and other experts say you don't need to wash onions because the outer skin functions like a peel and is removed before use, similar to a banana, therefore safeguarding the interior layers from any dirt and bacteria that may have been on the outside. However, the FDA advises to thoroughly wash all fruits and vegetables before use, even including those with a skin that is going to be disposed of and not eaten.

Though the dense inner layers of an onion might seem like adequate protection against outer contamination, the acts of peeling, cutting, and otherwise handling an unwashed bulb can cause contaminants like dirt, bacteria, insects, and pesticides to transfer from the outer layer to the inside of the vegetable. Contaminants can also be present due to contact with animals during growth, as well as handling by harvesters and other workers who have improper hygiene habits.

So, the safest course against foodborne illness is, yes, washing onions before use. In fact, failure to properly wash onions and other produce items is one of the meal prep mistakes that can lead to food poisoning.