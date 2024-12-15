Alton Brown's Egg Carton Hack Makes Storing Condiments Hassle-Free

If you're like us, you probably have a ton of condiments in your fridge. Whether it's ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, or packets of sauce from your favorite fast food establishment, these all can take up significant real estate in your refrigerator, especially if they're nearly empty. Leave it to celebrity television personality Alton Brown to give us the secret to storing condiments and getting the most out of them: an egg carton.

In a highly dramatized video clip on YouTube, after Brown searches in vain for a mustard bottle that still has some contents inside, a lightbulb goes off. Brown grabs an empty egg carton, cuts off the lid, and stacks his condiments upside down in the individual cups of the carton. While this "Mustard Caddy" is ideal for any dijon or spicy brown, it also works for any other pesky condiment that never seems to want to exit the bottle.

This hack ensures an organized refrigerator shelf and allows gravity to push the condiment to spread to the mouth of the container — guaranteeing you won't have to pull an arm muscle the next time you are decorating a hamburger.