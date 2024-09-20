Should Soy Sauce Be Stored In The Fridge Or On The Counter?

Condiments can be rather tricky to store. Ones like mustard and mayonnaise don't need to be refrigerated until they are opened, whereas others like ranch need to be kept in the fridge from the get go. Then there are those like honey which actually don't fair well in cold temperatures, and are best left on the counter. So, where does soy sauce stand? Well, it can be stored in either place, but the answer isn't super straightforward.

Soy sauce has been around since far before refrigerators were even invented, so the condiment has been stored at room temperature throughout history. This is because it is a shelf-stable liquid made by fermenting soybeans with salt, which is a natural preservative. The sodium makes it very hard for harmful bacteria to thrive in perishable items. Plus, many store-bought soy sauces also contain sodium benzoate, which is another food preservative used to extend the lifespan of packaged foods.

As a result, soy sauce can be safely kept on the counter even after it is opened — as long as you don't add extra water or any ingredients that are prone to spoilage. Just make sure to keep the liquid in a cool, dry, and dark place away from direct sunlight.