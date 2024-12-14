How To Thaw Frozen Steak (Safely) In 10 Minutes, 20 Minutes, Or An Hour

It happens to the best of us — the steak that was on the menu for dinner got left in the freezer by accident. Now, you're hungry and need that meat to be ready to go sooner rather than later. Well, what if we told you there was a way to defrost that steak in 10 minutes flat? It is possible, but it does require careful monitoring to ensure food safety.

America's Test Kitchen demonstrates this method in a YouTube video. You will need a saucepan, heavy-duty food storage bags, and most importantly, an instant-read thermometer. If the steak is not already in airtight packaging, transfer it to a zip-top bag to make sure that no water leaks in. This ensures more even defrosting and keeps the whole process neat and clean.

Choose a pot that will allow you to fully submerge the cut, and fill it with water. Heat it up on the stove to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which is just above the "danger zone" temperature range where bacteria grows on food very quickly. To the touch, it should feel hotter than warm tap water, but not painful. You will see small wisps of steam and just a couple of bubbles, but even with those visual cues, a thermometer is essential here. If the water is too hot, it will cook the outside of the meat. Drop the bag with your steak inside into the water, and set a timer for 10 minutes. After that amount of time, your single piece of steak should be completely thawed!