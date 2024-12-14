How To Thaw Frozen Steak (Safely) In 10 Minutes, 20 Minutes, Or An Hour
It happens to the best of us — the steak that was on the menu for dinner got left in the freezer by accident. Now, you're hungry and need that meat to be ready to go sooner rather than later. Well, what if we told you there was a way to defrost that steak in 10 minutes flat? It is possible, but it does require careful monitoring to ensure food safety.
America's Test Kitchen demonstrates this method in a YouTube video. You will need a saucepan, heavy-duty food storage bags, and most importantly, an instant-read thermometer. If the steak is not already in airtight packaging, transfer it to a zip-top bag to make sure that no water leaks in. This ensures more even defrosting and keeps the whole process neat and clean.
Choose a pot that will allow you to fully submerge the cut, and fill it with water. Heat it up on the stove to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which is just above the "danger zone" temperature range where bacteria grows on food very quickly. To the touch, it should feel hotter than warm tap water, but not painful. You will see small wisps of steam and just a couple of bubbles, but even with those visual cues, a thermometer is essential here. If the water is too hot, it will cook the outside of the meat. Drop the bag with your steak inside into the water, and set a timer for 10 minutes. After that amount of time, your single piece of steak should be completely thawed!
How to defrost steak in 20 minutes
If you do not have a gadget like the food thermometer Alton Brown trusts most, it is best to go for the cold water thawing method instead. Though not quite as fast, you can still defrost a steak pretty quickly using this technique.
Start by making sure the steak is protected from the water by placing it in a resealable plastic bag, much like with the hot water method. Set it in a large bowl of cool tap water. Then, place something like a small plate or heavy spatula on top of the meat so that it stays under the surface of the water. A small- to medium-sized steak will be thawed in about 20 to 30 minutes. Anything larger will need around 30 minutes per pound to fully defrost.
You can also speed up this process a bit. The frozen steak will act like a giant ice cube, making the water colder as it sits. Swapping out the water for cool (rather than ice cold) water occasionally will ensure that the steak continues to defrost at a fast clip. Keeping the tap running will also speed things up. Though a bit wasteful, water streaming from the faucet down into the bowl improves the rate of defrosting because of the movement of the stream and superior temperature control.
How to thaw frozen steak in an hour
The aforementioned methods do require a bit of babysitting, and not everyone has the time or mental energy to spend hovering over a piece of meat. However, do not be tempted to start the cold water method and just walk away. Leaving steak in water that has warmed to room temperature is one of those mistakes that can lead to food poisoning. If the steak accidentally sits for too long in the danger zone between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, large amounts of dangerous bacteria can proliferate very quickly.
However, you can use your refrigerator in conjunction with the cold water method for a more hands-off approach. Typically, defrosting meat in the fridge takes at least 24 hours, depending on the size of the cut. But, when you put the frozen steak in a bowl of water before refrigerating, it speeds up that process significantly — water conducts heat and leaches it out better than air alone.
This way, you can safely leave the steak to defrost unattended, but it is still getting a speedy boost from the bowl of water. Leave it there until you are ready to actually start preparing your side dishes or an easy weeknight pasta dinner. Once you're almost ready to cook, swap in fresh, cool water, and leave the bowl on the counter so you can keep tabs on the defrosting steak as you go.