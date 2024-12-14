The Hong Kong Drink Combination That Starts With Milk Tea

Tea and coffee have become a popular drink combination in today's caffeinated age. England, building off of an Indian staple, likely gave us the dirty chai: espresso poured into a cup of chai — which, mind you, is not to be called chai tea – chai means tea after all. Ethiopia created spris, a 50-50 combination of strong black tea and even stronger coffee, which separates into layers in the cup. And Hong Kong created yuenyeung, a coffee-tea hybrid that can be served hot or cold.

Yuenyeung is a rich combination of traditional Hong Kong milk tea, coffee, and condensed milk for a sweet drink sure to kick your wakefulness into high gear. The name comes from the Chinese name for the mandarin duck, with "yuen" referring to the male duck and "yeung" to the female. It is a term meant to evoke both the duality working in perfect harmony and eternal love, as there is a belief in Chinese cultures that mandarin ducks mate for life. In the case of the yuenyeung beverage, the name evokes the tea and coffee coming together to form a delicious unity.

The Hong Kong restaurant Lan Fong Yuen claims to have invented the drink in 1952. Whether true or not, it appears to have grown popular selling to drivers and laborers who needed an extra caffeine boost to their milk tea to keep awake throughout long or grueling shifts. To this day, yuenyeung is a ubiquitous offering in coffee shops throughout East and Southeast Asia.