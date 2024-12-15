Bloody Bull Is The Beefier Cousin Of Your Favorite Brunch Drink

A boozy brunch is a popular weekend tradition that's filled with classic dishes and iconic beverages. One that may jump to mind is the staple Bloody Mary, which traditionally includes vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire, hot sauce, and some spices. The drink is known for being a friend to a bad hangover and for its punch-in-the-gut taste, but did you know that Bloody Marys have a beefy cousin, the Bloody Bull?

The Bloody Bull upgrades a traditional Bloody Mary with just one ingredient: beef broth. The famous New Orleans restaurant, Brennan's, is often credited with the creation of the drink, which is a popular cocktail that accompanies their brunch menu. To make it, they took a drink already packed with umami twang, played into those flavors with the beef broth, and brought it all together.

The broth enhances the savory taste of the drink without diluting it or washing out the other flavors, and keeps the full-bodied nature of the cocktail intact.