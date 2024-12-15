Bloody Bull Is The Beefier Cousin Of Your Favorite Brunch Drink
A boozy brunch is a popular weekend tradition that's filled with classic dishes and iconic beverages. One that may jump to mind is the staple Bloody Mary, which traditionally includes vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire, hot sauce, and some spices. The drink is known for being a friend to a bad hangover and for its punch-in-the-gut taste, but did you know that Bloody Marys have a beefy cousin, the Bloody Bull?
The Bloody Bull upgrades a traditional Bloody Mary with just one ingredient: beef broth. The famous New Orleans restaurant, Brennan's, is often credited with the creation of the drink, which is a popular cocktail that accompanies their brunch menu. To make it, they took a drink already packed with umami twang, played into those flavors with the beef broth, and brought it all together.
The broth enhances the savory taste of the drink without diluting it or washing out the other flavors, and keeps the full-bodied nature of the cocktail intact.
More about the Bloody Bull
So how exactly does a Bloody Bull come together? Since the base is identical to a Bloody Mary, you just take it one step further with the broth. When adding the beef broth, make sure that it's concentrated for the best results. It is possible to use beef bouillon as a substitute, but it won't incorporate as well. A general recommendation for the amount is keeping it proportional to your vodka and tomato juice for a balanced flavor. It's easy to experiment by adding more or less in future batches, but using between 2 ounces or 1.5 teaspoons is best. Regardless of how much you use, though, the Bloody Bull will always be a testament to why you should start adding broth to cocktails.
Of course, with this beefy beverage comes the opportunity for other new innovations too. There are other ways to upgrade a boring Bloody Mary, particularly with garnishes. A traditional Bloody Mary is often garnished with a celery stick, and while you can still do this with a Bloody Bull, try something more on theme with the meaty flare and let a slice of bacon poke out of the drink; it will also add more of that umami taste and some good crunch. All things considered, garnish or no garnish, the Bloody Bull is worth a shot at your next boozy brunch outing.