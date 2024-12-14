The Ice Cube Trick For Preventing Watered-Down Spritzers

Spritzers are a summer staple for many, and they're easy to make at home, too. Traditionally made from just wine and sparkling mineral water, these cocktails are simple to customize with fruits and flavored syrups. Still, one drawback often arises — watered-down spritzers as a result of melted ice blocks. Luckily, there's an easy and delicious fix.

Skip the water in your next ice cube batch and opt for wine instead. Ideally, use the same type of wine that you'll be using in your spritzer — though mixing red and white varieties may add a light rosé flair to the drink, and who wouldn't love that? What's more, pop in some fruit pieces for embellishment and flavor enhancement. Berries are always a safe choice, but citrus fruits like orange or grapefruit will also add a summery tang. In fact, flavored ice cubes are a tried and true way to jazz up soda cocktails too, so get creative.

If fruits are a little too sweet for your palate, consider the herby route. Chop up fresh mint and add white wine for a refreshing buzz. Basil and rosemary are stronger statement flavors, but they're perfect for those who want to kick their drink up a notch. Whatever you choose, these boozy ice cubes will prevent dilution and leave you satisfied for longer.