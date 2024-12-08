Never Break One Utensil Rule When Dining At A Restaurant

Some of the most important dining etiquette tips include starting with the smallest fork or utensil and working your way inward toward your plate, not placing your elbows on the table, and chewing with your mouth closed. You should also put your phone away at the dinner table, keep your napkin on your lap during the meal (and only use it for light dabbing on your face), and always keep the salt and pepper shakers together. However, there are some other, slightly more obscure rules you should also know.

If you're vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free, you might need to make special requests when ordering at a restaurant, which is perfectly acceptable. But excessive meal modifications can be bad etiquette. Continuously sending food back or asking dozens of questions monopolizes your server's time, throws off the staff's pace, and takes attention away from other tables. To avoid this chaos, research the restaurant beforehand to ensure it suits your preferences.

Some rules, however, have become outdated, such as the now-defunct etiquette for passing dishes. Previously, when serving family-style meals at home or in a restaurant, food was passed to the right, or counterclockwise. While a cohesive serving process without traffic jams still makes sense, this rule isn't strictly followed anymore. If you feel like passing a dish to the left, rest assured — the etiquette police won't come after you.