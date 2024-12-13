Ina Garten's Stress-Free Rule For Cocktail Party Drinks

Attending a cocktail party is a fun and classy experience full of good friends, good food, and even better drinks — but hosting one can be a bit more stressful. When you are in charge of crafting the menu and getting your space party-ready, things can easily become overwhelming. To ensure you have just as much fun as your guests, consider taking an Ina Garten-approved shortcut when prepping your beverage offerings: set it all out DIY-style.

No matter what you choose to serve, Garten believes that a self-service drink bar is easy to prepare and allows your guests to make exactly the drinks they want. After all, each person may prefer different ingredient ratios in their martini or margarita. First, identify which kinds of drinks you want at your get-together. Do you want to host an aperitivi party with spritzes and negronis on tap, or is the vibe leaning towards a sangria bar with bottles of wine, champagne, and slices of fruit?

Next, take the glasses, ice, garnishes, liquors, and mixers that you would normally use to make a large batch of each drink — but instead of mixing it all together, simply lay out each element on a table and let your guests do the rest. This allows for some to enjoy your fully-imagined cocktails, while others can simply prepare a tequila soda or seltzer with lemon and lime. Allowing partygoers to mix their own drinks will also accommodate both drinkers and non-drinkers at your party.