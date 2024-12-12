Take Your Dirty Martinis Up A Notch With Briny Ice Cubes

If you've ever had a really good dirty martini, you know the best part is the salty, briny kick of green olives. And you probably also know the worst part is when it gets watered down or reaches room temp. The ultimate hack to keep your martini cold without altering its taste and packing an extra olive punch is to make olive ice cubes for your drink.

Making them is as easy as filling empty ice trays with olive brine and a few olives. Place them in the freezer until solid, and voila — they're ready to pop out and float around in your drink, adding a savory kick as they melt.

To make the ultimate dirty martini, the general ratio is 2-1/2 ounces high-quality gin or vodka, 1/2-ounce dry vermouth, plus up to 1/2-ounce of olive brine (adjusting to taste). Or, pour in more brine than 1/2-ounce, and you'll soon discover what makes a martini dirty or filthy. After combining, shake or stir, and pop your olive ice cubes into for a flavorful twist.