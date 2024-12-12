Take Your Dirty Martinis Up A Notch With Briny Ice Cubes
If you've ever had a really good dirty martini, you know the best part is the salty, briny kick of green olives. And you probably also know the worst part is when it gets watered down or reaches room temp. The ultimate hack to keep your martini cold without altering its taste and packing an extra olive punch is to make olive ice cubes for your drink.
Making them is as easy as filling empty ice trays with olive brine and a few olives. Place them in the freezer until solid, and voila — they're ready to pop out and float around in your drink, adding a savory kick as they melt.
@kalejunkie
Now this is how you uplevel a dirty martini! You make dirty martini ice cubes!!! #foodhacks #martini #cocktails #olives
To make the ultimate dirty martini, the general ratio is 2-1/2 ounces high-quality gin or vodka, 1/2-ounce dry vermouth, plus up to 1/2-ounce of olive brine (adjusting to taste). Or, pour in more brine than 1/2-ounce, and you'll soon discover what makes a martini dirty or filthy. After combining, shake or stir, and pop your olive ice cubes into for a flavorful twist.
More ways to customize your dirty martini
There are even more ways to upgrade your favorite drink. For starters, you could top it with gourmet olives like bleu cheese-stuffed picks for a pungent flavor, or garlic-stuffed for more bold taste, or try Giada DeLaurentis' favorite olives for a buttery take on the classic. Other ideas that can boost the savoriness of a dirty martini include adding a pinch of MSG to the alcohol as it provides an extra salty, umami note that is simple yet unexpected.
Want a martini that's salty and spicy? Add a few sprinkles of cayenne pepper to the shaker. The warmth from the pepper will elevate the drink's other flavors and kick it up a notch. If you're a pickle lover, swap some of the olive brine for something else like zingy pepperoncini juice, or bread and butter pickle juice for a sweet and sour flavor. You could even do some sweet and spicy pickle juice for sweet heat that complements the salty olive ice cubes.