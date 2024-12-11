What Type Of Alcohol Is In BeatBox Drinks?
When you down a fruity BeatBox Peach Hard Tea or spiked Cherry Limeade drink, it is obvious that it has some booze, but exactly what kind of alcohol do these drinks contain? Interestingly, it depends on what product you buy, since Beatbox makes some drinks with a malt base while others use wine. The popular cocktails sold in recyclable cartons — available in many fruit flavors and advertised as low-sugar — also vary in total alcohol content.
A malt-based spirit is any alcohol made with fermented cereal grains, such as barley, rye, or wheat, and Beatbox uses barley in particular. When used in products like single-grain and single-malt Scotch whiskey, the flavor of the grains themselves is preserved and highlighted. However, the spirits incorporated into flavored malt beverages (FMBs) — such as BeatBox, White Claw's hard seltzers, and other ready-to-drink cocktails — the alcohol is treated so that it tastes more neutral. That way, the craveable flavors of your BeatBox bevvy shine, without too much of an underlying grainy taste.
As for the wine-based drinks in the lineup, they actually use orange wine. Orange wine is basically just white wine that ferments for a period of time with the grape skins. The skins impart an orange color, which is where the alcohol gets its name. The flavors within this genre vary widely, but orange wines are often slightly sour and full of tropical notes — a perfect complement to the fruit-forward taste of Shark Tank's BeatBox Beverages.
Most of the Beatbox beverages are made with both alcohol bases
Beatbox Party Punches and Hard Teas come in 15 flavors, including Orange Blast, Fruit Punch, Pink Lemonade, Juicy Mango, Lemonade Hard Tea, and more, and all of them come in either wine- or malt-based versions. Though not super specific, the ingredients list appears to be about the same for the two different versions. For example, both iterations of the hard teas include malt or wine, water, natural and artificial flavors, sucralose, cane sugar, citric acid, and coloring. The only difference is that the wine-based beverages contain a greater proportion of water, but both these and their malt cousins have a 11.1% ABV (alcohol by volume) content.
Beatbox also offers Party Punch drinks with an alcohol content of 8%, and a sugar-free option with 6% ABV. These are the only two products that do not come with the options of both alcohol bases. The 8% Party Punch is made with a malt base, and the zero-sugar drinks use the orange wine.