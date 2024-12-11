When you down a fruity BeatBox Peach Hard Tea or spiked Cherry Limeade drink, it is obvious that it has some booze, but exactly what kind of alcohol do these drinks contain? Interestingly, it depends on what product you buy, since Beatbox makes some drinks with a malt base while others use wine. The popular cocktails sold in recyclable cartons — available in many fruit flavors and advertised as low-sugar — also vary in total alcohol content.

A malt-based spirit is any alcohol made with fermented cereal grains, such as barley, rye, or wheat, and Beatbox uses barley in particular. When used in products like single-grain and single-malt Scotch whiskey, the flavor of the grains themselves is preserved and highlighted. However, the spirits incorporated into flavored malt beverages (FMBs) — such as BeatBox, White Claw's hard seltzers, and other ready-to-drink cocktails — the alcohol is treated so that it tastes more neutral. That way, the craveable flavors of your BeatBox bevvy shine, without too much of an underlying grainy taste.

As for the wine-based drinks in the lineup, they actually use orange wine. Orange wine is basically just white wine that ferments for a period of time with the grape skins. The skins impart an orange color, which is where the alcohol gets its name. The flavors within this genre vary widely, but orange wines are often slightly sour and full of tropical notes — a perfect complement to the fruit-forward taste of Shark Tank's BeatBox Beverages.