What To Do When You Need An Apron Last Minute
Sometimes, we unexpectedly need an apron, but like the proverbial traffic officer when a bad driver zooms by, there isn't always one available when you need it most. Maybe you've gotten in over your head cleaning every part of your oven or tackling the job of scouring your fridge's dirty ice maker, or perhaps you've taken on a recipe that's messier than you anticipated. Whether your apron is in the laundry hamper or you're one of the many home cooks who doesn't own one, this can be frustrating when you need to safeguard your clothes. Not to worry, though — there's a simple apron substitute that virtually everyone has at home.
When you need a last-minute apron alternative, simply grab a plastic garbage bag. As long as it's large enough to cover your torso, any trash bag will work. Just cut slits in the sides and bottom for your arms and head, slip it on over your clothes, and you have a handy makeshift apron that not only protects your outfit, but can also be conveniently disposed of afterward.
Other tips to keep your clothes cleaner in the kitchen
In addition to wearing an apron — or a makeshift version of one — there are other ways to keep your outfit clean while in the kitchen. For instance, the fashion world has made great strides in stain-resistant clothing. Many brands, including household names like Old Navy, now offer pants, shirts, and other apparel coated with special chemical compounds that cause spills to bead up and run off rather than soak in. These are not only handy for safeguarding against accidental spills outside of the kitchen, but also excellent for protecting your clothes while cooking or cleaning.
When it comes to your current wardrobe, some fabrics are better suited for messy tasks than others. If you know you're going to be cooking or tackling a tough job like cleaning grease off a grill, consider your clothing choices carefully. Synthetic fabrics like polyester and spandex are far more stain-resistant and easier to clean than natural fibers like cotton and linen, making them better options for handling messy chores.