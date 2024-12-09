What To Do When You Need An Apron Last Minute

Sometimes, we unexpectedly need an apron, but like the proverbial traffic officer when a bad driver zooms by, there isn't always one available when you need it most. Maybe you've gotten in over your head cleaning every part of your oven or tackling the job of scouring your fridge's dirty ice maker, or perhaps you've taken on a recipe that's messier than you anticipated. Whether your apron is in the laundry hamper or you're one of the many home cooks who doesn't own one, this can be frustrating when you need to safeguard your clothes. Not to worry, though — there's a simple apron substitute that virtually everyone has at home.

When you need a last-minute apron alternative, simply grab a plastic garbage bag. As long as it's large enough to cover your torso, any trash bag will work. Just cut slits in the sides and bottom for your arms and head, slip it on over your clothes, and you have a handy makeshift apron that not only protects your outfit, but can also be conveniently disposed of afterward.