One Alabama Saloon Takes Diners To A Cave In The Mountains

In Tuscumbia, Alabama, the Rattlesnake Saloon provides a unique dining experience that transports guests into a cavern. The saloon is a part of the Seven Springs Lodge, and has been in operation since 2009. Rattlesnake Saloon is built within a natural rock shelter, creating a cave-like atmosphere that stays literally (and figuratively) cool all year long. When visiting this Heart of Dixie hotspot, you will be seated below a rock wall, amongst a history dating back to prehistoric times.

Due to the popularity of the restaurant (and safety reasons), visitors must board a pickup truck, known as the saloon taxi, which transports them down a steep incline to the cave's entrance. The restaurant showcases a rustic, Western-inspired aesthetic, with wooden tables and chairs both inside and on the patio. To feel even more old-timey, you can notice details such as swinging saloon doors, antlers, and warm lighting, to show off the stone's natural beauty.

The Rattlesnake Saloon is also located near the Stanfield-Worley Bluff Shelter, which is a historically significant site in the region. During excavations between 1960-1961, archaeologists found artifacts from the Paleoindian period. While enjoying their meals and live music, guests can be connected to the land in a unique, and educational way.

The Seven Springs Lodge is also known for its horseback trails, camping sites, and outdoor recreation options. The lodge offers visitors a chance to explore Alabama's landscapes and history, with the saloon perched within the elements.