One Alabama Saloon Takes Diners To A Cave In The Mountains
In Tuscumbia, Alabama, the Rattlesnake Saloon provides a unique dining experience that transports guests into a cavern. The saloon is a part of the Seven Springs Lodge, and has been in operation since 2009. Rattlesnake Saloon is built within a natural rock shelter, creating a cave-like atmosphere that stays literally (and figuratively) cool all year long. When visiting this Heart of Dixie hotspot, you will be seated below a rock wall, amongst a history dating back to prehistoric times.
Due to the popularity of the restaurant (and safety reasons), visitors must board a pickup truck, known as the saloon taxi, which transports them down a steep incline to the cave's entrance. The restaurant showcases a rustic, Western-inspired aesthetic, with wooden tables and chairs both inside and on the patio. To feel even more old-timey, you can notice details such as swinging saloon doors, antlers, and warm lighting, to show off the stone's natural beauty.
The Rattlesnake Saloon is also located near the Stanfield-Worley Bluff Shelter, which is a historically significant site in the region. During excavations between 1960-1961, archaeologists found artifacts from the Paleoindian period. While enjoying their meals and live music, guests can be connected to the land in a unique, and educational way.
The Seven Springs Lodge is also known for its horseback trails, camping sites, and outdoor recreation options. The lodge offers visitors a chance to explore Alabama's landscapes and history, with the saloon perched within the elements.
What's on the menu at Rattlesnake Saloon?
Outside of December and January, when Rattlesnake Saloon is closed, guests can order appetizers like the Loaded Hay Stacks, which is a basket of seasoned fries, with bacon and cheese, or Chuckwagon Nachos, which are chips loaded with chili, queso, and jalapeños. For mains, you can keep with the historical theme and order The Southern Belle, which is a steak sandwich, topped with onions, green peppers, and queso.
To challenge yourself, order from the Most Wanted section, and ask for the Gigantor, which is a two-pound burger served with a pound of fries, a half-pound of onion rings, and a pitcher of a beverage of your choosing — all of which must be consumed within 45 minutes to be free. After 5 p.m. (and if you are old enough), the saloon serves different kinds of draught beer, cider, and wine. Once you get your items, you can sit back and relax while enjoying nightly entertainment from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.