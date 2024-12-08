What's The Best Water Ratio To Use When Cooking Farro?

The ancient grain farro is an excellent go-to staple that's packed with nutrients and cooks up quickly, making it one of the best starches for meal prepping. Farro tastes like a nuttier version of barley, but with a denser, chewier bite that makes it the perfect accompaniment to proteins like fish or chicken, as a base for grain bowls, or in soups and salads. However, the key to ensuring it's not too chewy or mushy is to use the right ratio of water to grains when preparing it.

The typical rule to follow is a 1:3 ratio — one part farro to three parts water. For best results, make sure the water is properly salted, like with pasta. You can also use broth or stock instead of water for added flavor.

The timing will depend on which type of farro you use. It can be ready in about the same amount of time as rice, depending on the variety. Whole grain farro is the least processed and retains its bran covering. Semi-pearled versions have had the bran partially removed, and pearled types have had it removed entirely. Most markets sell the pearled variety, which can be cooked as-is, whereas the other two will benefit from being soaked overnight first. Farro takes about 20 to 30 minutes of simmering to turn tender (longer by up to 10 minutes if unhulled). Some people like it al dente, but for a softer texture, let it cook a bit longer, adding more water as needed.