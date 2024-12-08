Sipping a whisky neat allows you to enjoy it in its purest form — but it isn't for everyone, and some people want a more delicate or expansive array of flavors in their tumbler. To learn about what kind of whisky is best taken neat, but is still smooth to drink, we turned to Noemi Quatraro, Head Bartender at Amali Miami Resort. She recommends Hibiki, an internationally best-selling blended variety from Suntory, Japan's premier whisky distillery.

"Hibiki is delicious, it just has a very elegant and smoothing finish ... of delicate berries, green apple, and honey," Quatraro says. "Sweet on its own, it doesn't need any added ingredients." This Japanese blend might not be as notorious in the West as the infamously expensive Pappy Van Winkle or Lagavulin. However, Hibiki has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the international whisky community, thanks to its excellent taste and the precision and care taken with its distilling.

Hibiki's bouquet is a mix of soft, spring-like notes that is sure to delight everyone from the most diehard whisky purists to those who only consume the liquor in cocktails. It's a huge success in Suntory's 125-year history and blends ingredients and practices from both Europe and Japan. The secret behind why this whisky tastes so incredible served neat lays in the details of its distilling and aging, creating a one-of-a-kind product that has swiftly become a mainstay amongst connoisseurs.