The Fruity Japanese Whisky You Should Enjoy Neat
Sipping a whisky neat allows you to enjoy it in its purest form — but it isn't for everyone, and some people want a more delicate or expansive array of flavors in their tumbler. To learn about what kind of whisky is best taken neat, but is still smooth to drink, we turned to Noemi Quatraro, Head Bartender at Amali Miami Resort. She recommends Hibiki, an internationally best-selling blended variety from Suntory, Japan's premier whisky distillery.
"Hibiki is delicious, it just has a very elegant and smoothing finish ... of delicate berries, green apple, and honey," Quatraro says. "Sweet on its own, it doesn't need any added ingredients." This Japanese blend might not be as notorious in the West as the infamously expensive Pappy Van Winkle or Lagavulin. However, Hibiki has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the international whisky community, thanks to its excellent taste and the precision and care taken with its distilling.
Hibiki's bouquet is a mix of soft, spring-like notes that is sure to delight everyone from the most diehard whisky purists to those who only consume the liquor in cocktails. It's a huge success in Suntory's 125-year history and blends ingredients and practices from both Europe and Japan. The secret behind why this whisky tastes so incredible served neat lays in the details of its distilling and aging, creating a one-of-a-kind product that has swiftly become a mainstay amongst connoisseurs.
Where do the flavors of Hibiki come from?
Want to know what sets Japanese whisky apart from American? It's mainly the newness of Japan's whisky industry. Having received much of their knowledge from Europe, while also being a metropolitan trade capital, Japanese distillers merge the best parts of Old World methods with New World creativity and home-grown ingredients. Hibiki means "resonance," and as a blend, it delivers on its name. The Japanese and Western elements harmonize with each other to create something entirely new.
The malt varieties used in Hibiki, produced at Suntory's Yamazaki and Hakusku distilleries, are inspired by Scottish whiskies and contribute a subtle smokiness. Bring in other whisky varieties aged in casks that once held umeshu — a traditional Japanese plum liquor — and every sip explodes with fruity sweetness. More whiskies aged in white American oak, sherry, and mizunara barrels add successive layers of flavor that make Hibiki so delightfully complex. Taking it neat is the only surefire way to appreciate its full potential.
From its standard "Japanese Harmony" batch to its more expensive 12- to 30-year-aged blends, Hibiki has also won many awards, including Gold at the 2022 International Spirits Challenge. This blend is a great way to learn what it actually means to take whisky neat.