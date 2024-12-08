The Sushi Ingredient That Belongs In Your Next Martini

Spicy cocktails have become more popular as drinkers test their taste buds with liquors infused with hot peppers or spicy cinnamon and ingredients like hot sauce. But, if you want something different to boost your cocktail's heat, try using the spicy sushi condiment wasabi. A perfect drink to start with is a cool, crisp martini.

Wasabi is produced from the thick underground stem of a Japanese plant in the mustard family that's grated to make the green paste. It has a bright, complex taste with some sweetness and a spicy heat that you experience nasally more than in your mouth. The traditional Japanese sushi condiment augments the flavor of the raw fish and may also have been used for its ability to kill any harmful bacteria. It can be difficult to get real wasabi, so copycat versions made with horseradish and mustard are common. They will usually have a stronger heat that you'll feel longer.

A vodka martini is an ideal drink to spice up with wasabi, as the more neutral alcohol allows wasabi's flavor to shine. Omit the vermouth and balance the heat with sweetness from simple syrup or honey and sour notes from lemon juice or the Japanese citrus fruit yuzu, which tastes like a cross between lemon and grapefruit. Mix a small amount of wasabi paste into the vodka first to make sure it's dissolved before adding the other ingredients, and strain the drink a couple of times if your wasabi was thicker.