Over $30k Worth Of Christmas Pies Have Been Stolen From A Michelin-Starred Chef

In northern England, thieves have likely landed themselves on the naughty list after stealing a van full of Christmas pies from pub owner and chef Tommy Banks. On December 2, 2024, the Michelin-starred chef revealed on Instagram that the contents of the van included 2,500 pies that are worth approximately £25,000 (over $30,000) in total. The tasty baked goods were to be delivered to the York Christmas Market, labeled with the chef's name and pie shop branding on the packaging.

When it comes to food-related crimes, it is usually cheese that is stolen, and theft problems have also been a blight on olive oil — but Chef Banks believes that these particular criminals were not even looking to swipe the pies. He speculated in the Instagram video that the thieves were interested in the van itself, and didn't anticipate the large amount of baked goods. While the contents inside are worth a lot of money, Banks pointed out that the items will be difficult to sell secondhand, due to their distinct branding.

At the time of this writing, the pies have yet to be recovered. Banks is trying to get the stolen inventory back by appealing to the thieves' holiday spirit, asking them to drop the pies off at a place in need. "I know you're a criminal," he says, "but maybe just do something nice because it's Christmas and maybe we can feed a few thousand people with these pies that you've stolen."