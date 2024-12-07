The Best Whiskey To Use In A Mint Julep
A mint julep served in its signature silver cup is one of the most instantly recognizable cocktails, and the official drink of the Kentucky Derby (though it's delicious all year round). As is often the case when making classic cocktails, there are very few ingredients involved: Just bourbon, simple syrup, and mint. Since the whiskey is the star, it's essential to use the right one for the best results. To get some expert advice, Food Republic consulted Noemi Quatraro, head bartender at Amal in Miami.
"Buffalo Trace is one of my favorites, and I always try to use it in whiskey-based cocktails," Quatraro told Food Republic. Perhaps it's not surprising that the famous Kentucky classic works so well since it is the flagship bourbon from the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, which has been producing whiskey for over two centuries.
It's the taste of Buffalo Trace that makes it perfect for mint juleps. "It offers nice vanilla and toffee notes as well as a little bit of an oaky finish, complementing the mint notes in the cocktails," Quatraro explained. The whiskey even has a hint of a minty aroma itself along with the sweet molasses and vanilla, making it an ideal match. As an alternative, you could try something like lightly spicy Bulleit high-rye bourbon or Woodford Reserve Kentucky straight bourbon — just make sure to choose a whiskey that's around 90 proof to prevent the drink from being overly diluted due to all the ice.
More tips for mixing a next-level mint julep
Once you've chosen your preferred whiskey, whether that's expert Noemi Quatraro's favored Buffalo Trace or another brand, there are several other ways to ensure your mint julep is the best it can be. Store-bought simple syrup will work fine, but a homemade version can elevate the beverage. All you need to do is dissolve granulated sugar in an equal amount of hot water in a pan — it will keep in a sealed bottle in the fridge for a month.
Avoid mistakes when muddling cocktails by muddling the fresh mint gently with the syrup — you just want to release the fragrant oils rather than break up the leaves. Or to avoid this step altogether, you could make a blanched mint syrup, which is especially useful if you're preparing a large batch or pitcher as you can do all the work in advance.
A mint julep should always be served with crushed or chipped ice rather than any other kind, as it helps to keep the bourbon-heavy drink chilled and refreshing. Try crushing the ice inside a cloth bag or dish towel by hand using a mallet, as it will absorb any excess liquid, so the beverage doesn't become too diluted. Serve the cocktail in a frosty rocks glass if you don't have a silver cup, and garnish it with more fresh mint and a couple of drops of bitters for added depth and complexity.