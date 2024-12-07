The Best Whiskey To Use In A Mint Julep

A mint julep served in its signature silver cup is one of the most instantly recognizable cocktails, and the official drink of the Kentucky Derby (though it's delicious all year round). As is often the case when making classic cocktails, there are very few ingredients involved: Just bourbon, simple syrup, and mint. Since the whiskey is the star, it's essential to use the right one for the best results. To get some expert advice, Food Republic consulted Noemi Quatraro, head bartender at Amal in Miami.

"Buffalo Trace is one of my favorites, and I always try to use it in whiskey-based cocktails," Quatraro told Food Republic. Perhaps it's not surprising that the famous Kentucky classic works so well since it is the flagship bourbon from the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, which has been producing whiskey for over two centuries.

It's the taste of Buffalo Trace that makes it perfect for mint juleps. "It offers nice vanilla and toffee notes as well as a little bit of an oaky finish, complementing the mint notes in the cocktails," Quatraro explained. The whiskey even has a hint of a minty aroma itself along with the sweet molasses and vanilla, making it an ideal match. As an alternative, you could try something like lightly spicy Bulleit high-rye bourbon or Woodford Reserve Kentucky straight bourbon — just make sure to choose a whiskey that's around 90 proof to prevent the drink from being overly diluted due to all the ice.