Give BBQ Dishes A Mediterranean Flair With The Perfect 4-Pack Seasoning Set
There are countless options in the world of spice blends, and everyone seems to have a favorite for seasoning meats and dishes alike. Even if you have a tried-and-true go-to, most blends could use a little refreshing to create a uniquely crafted and delectable meal. Take flavor into your own hands by using seasoning blends with bold and memorable tastes. This four-pack of Fire & Smoke Society seasonings, available on Amazon, offers something for everyone: Fish Monger, Charred Chile & Lime, The Greek, and Holy Garlic.
It's perfect for gifting your favorite chef or master griller or for revitalizing your spice cabinet with some innovative flavors. Better yet, these blends contain no MSG or additives. Instead, they feature high-quality assortments of herbs and seasonings, and every blend in this pack is plant-based and gluten-free.
The brand behind this pack, Fire & Smoke Society, is rooted in Little Rock, Arkansas. The company offers a pretty impressive variety of spice mixes, rubs, gravy and au jus packets, and barbecue sauces. While we didn't try its other products, it's clear that this four-pack of seasonings provides an imaginative and versatile combination of ready-to-use blends that work beautifully with Mediterranean, Tex-Mex, and American dishes.
A deep dive into each spice blend
The Greek blend hits all the necessary notes for a Mediterranean twist. It delivers bold punches of garlic and citrusy lemon, balanced with tons of earthy, herbaceous oregano. These flavors pair wonderfully with grilled fish, lemon potatoes, or even mixed with high-quality, single-sourced olive oil to create a marinade that brings Greek succulence to chicken kabobs.
Holy Garlic is aptly dubbed the "Garlic Lover's Blend." It's very coarse, which makes it ideal for seasoning meats. Try it on a juicy all-beef burger to achieve an umami-packed, garlicky crust. This blend features roasted garlic, activated charcoal, salt, pepper, and sugar. While it initially tastes sweet, the garlic flavor comes through at the end, making it well-balanced.
Next up is Charred Chile & Lime. The smoky jalapeño delivers a satisfying heat, complemented by garlic salt and a burst of acid from the fresh, zingy lime. This blend is tasty in Mexican-inspired cuisine, like chicken fajitas and skirt steak. Side note: It's the finest ground of the bunch. After some taste testing, we can confirm that it's a game-changing ingredient for elevating guacamole.
Finally, the Fish Monger blend is made for seafood. It has more ingredients than the others in the pack, resulting in a complex aroma that's hard to pinpoint. This blend is herby, spicy, smoky, and sweet. Its spicy cayenne, tangy orange peel, pink pepper, and floral notes of oregano and thyme bring out the best in smoked salmon or shrimp.