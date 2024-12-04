How Mason Jar Bands Can Help You Bake Perfect Muffins

We've all found ourselves without muffin trays when we were positive we had them somewhere. Luckily, mason jar bands are the heroes we never knew about. They may have gained popularity over the years for their rustic aesthetic, but mason jars actually have tons of secret uses around the kitchen, from preparing to storing to baking.

For this technique, take the metal bands that screw on the lids of your mason jars (note, they have to be metal as the plastic ones are not oven-safe) and space them out on your oven tray. Next, place an empty muffin liner inside each one, making sure they aren't budging. From there, it's baking business as usual. The metal bands act as stabilizers in lieu of muffin trays, and your muffins should come out as good as they always do. So long as your mason jar bands are all the same size, there shouldn't be any difference in the way the individual muffins bake, either. It's a neat, simple hack, and one of the many tips that will ensure perfect muffins every time.