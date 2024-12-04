Teriyaki Vs Hibachi: What's The Difference?

Both teriyaki and hibachi are delicious and well-loved facets of Japanese cooking traditions. The two are sometimes confused, especially since teppanyaki, the most popular form of hibachi outside of Japan, sounds so similar to teriyaki. However, the differences between them are real and contribute to their unique flavors.

Hibachi means "fire bowl" in Japanese and refers to the most common way to cook it — a cylindrical container of coals with a grate over the top to grill meats and vegetables. Teppanyaki, cooking in front of customers over a flat-top griddle, has significant Western influence and was popularized through trick-performing hibachi chefs at chains like Benihana. Hibachi employs a diverse array of ingredients with different seasonings and preparation styles.

Teriyaki, on the other hand, refers to both a preparation and a sauce. "Teri" means glaze or shine and "yaki" means grill. Composed of soy sauce, sugar, and mirin, teriyaki is a simple sauce that is brushed several times over meats and vegetables as they lay over a grated grill with traditional Japanese bincho-tan. It was originally developed as a flavorful, preservative marinade for fish but is now used on a variety of ingredients.