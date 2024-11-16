Make Canned Frosting Taste Homemade With One Toasty Addition

In this day of ready-made everything, canned frosting is a huge time-saver for busy people. We like to have our cake and eat it, too, though, so when we take a recipe shortcut, we still want our dishes to taste homemade. With some ingenuity and not much time at all, you can make canned frosting taste more like it's from scratch — and fool hungry guests or bake sale-goers into thinking you spent hours toiling away over a hot stove.

To give store-bought icing some much-needed texture, added flavor, and a more from-scratch appearance, try adding toasted coconut. Toasting coconut flakes takes them to new heights, adding crispness, bringing out nuttiness and hints of caramel, and deepening the overall flavor. It's a quick upgrade, and is by no means basic — it will give your frosting a spruce-up that tastes like it took a lot of time.

This quick mix-in is one of many ways to upgrade canned frosting, and it pairs nicely with various frosting flavors. It's a natural fit for chocolate (think German chocolate cake), complements cream cheese or vanilla frosting, and lends a tropical note to fruit flavors like strawberry or lemon. You can buy pre-toasted coconut flakes — we like the Yupik brand — or toast some coconut yourself in an air fryer or oven.