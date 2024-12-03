5 Clever Ways To Use Salt Spray As Your Secret Ingredient

Salt is an exceptional flavor enhancer — and one of the easiest ways to boost the taste of pretty much anything. You only need to use a little and you can amplify sweet, sour, and umami tastes while decreasing how bitter something tastes; use more salinity, and sweetness will be reduced while umami is amped up. This versatility is why the seasoning makes savory dishes taste more delicious, but you can also add a pinch of salt to hot chocolate or other sweet dishes to really elevate them.

You can use different types of salt during cooking or when serving food, but if you've never tried spraying it rather than sprinkling it, then you're missing out on a great secret ingredient. Salt spray is exactly what it sounds like — a misty mixture of salt in water that can be sprayed. This method allows even distribution, and the seasoning can be applied with precise control, as opposed to larger flakes that stick seemingly randomly onto the food.

You can either buy salt sprays, or make your own by simply adding a tablespoon of fine sea salt to a cup of hot water so it dissolves, letting it cool, and pouring the mixture into a clean spray bottle. Add a drop or two of citrus oil or a sprig of fresh herbs if you fancy a more aromatic finish. Then you can use your spray in all sorts of ways to take everyday dishes to the next level.