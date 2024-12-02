Serve Your Dips In Cabbage Bowls To Wow Your Party Guests

Food presentation truly matters, and most chefs have their own go-to methods for doing it well. For instance, culinary icon Ina Garten favors a plating technique inspired by picture frames. If you want your dinner party or other occasion to be truly memorable, a visually pleasing culinary arrangement can feed your guests' senses long before they take a bite. One fun way to do this is with edible serving dishes, and cabbage bowls are particularly impressive and easy to execute.

Adding color and cleverness to your table or buffet, cabbage bowls are achieved by simply halving heads of the vegetable and then hollowing out the centers, leaving behind a concave, dish-like space that is a perfect vehicle for dips and sauces. Using both green and purple cabbage will lend color variety to the presentation.

To achieve this veggie dish, first segment the cabbage. Determine which end it will be most stable standing on and use that as the base (you can also cut the stem end of the vegetable to make a flat bottom, if needed). All heads are unique, so cut to achieve the serving height you would like. With a larger one this may mean chopping it in half, while a smaller head may merely require cutting a couple of inches from the top. Next, take a knife and cut around the interior circumference of the veggie, leaving an adequate border to form a sufficiently secure bowl. Once you've cut away some of the innards, you can finish scooping out the rest with a spoon until the cabbage bowl is deep enough to hold the intended contents.