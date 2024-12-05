The Major Ice Cube Tray Mistake You Didn't Realize You Were Making

Storing your ice in ice cube trays may not be as wise as you've always assumed. While ice cube trays seem to be one of the most convenient and trusted ways to store ice, it turns out that there is somewhere even better: Freezer bags. Storing ice in freezer bags instead of ice cube trays is both practical and hygienic. Keeping your ice free from the odors of the freezer and anything else you've got stacked inside all comes down to storage methods. The compact size also means that the freezer bags make life that little bit easier if you're always fighting for more space inside your jam-packed freezer.

Keeping your ice in good condition is a non-negotiable if you regularly reach for ice for your beverages and food or drink prep. If your ice is starting to taste bad (aka acquiring old-freezer taste) it may be time to switch up the routine. The freezer bag trick is helpful in keeping an eye on your ice and preventing it from sitting untouched for weeks on end. No one wants weird-tasting ice to be the culprit in ruining a good homemade cocktail. To stay on the safe side, swap out your ice cube trays for freezer bags as soon as you can. It is also recommended to replace ice cubes every two-three months for optimal freshness.