The First Arkansas Restaurant To Receive A James Beard Award Is A Legendary BBQ Spot

In the South, barbecue is a serious business with a variety of different barbecue styles. And few businesses take it quite as seriously as Jones Bar-B-Q Diner, located in Lee County, Arkansas. Serving Southerners since around 1910, this diner is one of the oldest continuously operated restaurants in America with secrets passed down generationally through the Jones family.

Believed to be one of the oldest Black-owned restaurants in the country, Jones Bar-B-Q Diner started with Walter Jones, the business's founder and first owner. Selling meat from his back porch to locals, Jones saw his cooking steadily grow in popularity until he was able to open The Hole in the Wall restaurant in downtown Marianna. The Hole in the Wall sold takeaway-style food for over 50 years until, in 1964, Hubert Jones, the father of the current owner, opened Jones Bar-B-Q Diner at its current location.

Now James Harold Jones operates the business, and it became the first restaurant in Arkansas to win a James Beard Foundation America's Classics Award on May 7, 2012. The diner opens bright and early and closes once it runs out of meat, sometimes even before noon. If you want some of what it has on offer, you'll have to get there bright and early. But the James Beard Association promises it's worth rising early.