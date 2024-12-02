The Best Way To Store Matcha To Prevent Clumps

Creating the dreamiest cup of matcha isn't the only art to perfect, you'll also want to master the art of storing your matcha. Matcha, known and cherished for its aroma, bright green color, and myriad health benefits, can't be stashed just anywhere. Matcha is embraced by pastry chefs and low-energy, health-conscious morning commuters alike, but there is a method to ensuring that it retains its rich benefits and flavor on the shelf. Jee Choe, coffee and tea sommelier and creator of the Oh, How Civilized blog let us in on the secret to expert matcha preservation.

"I like to store my matcha in the refrigerator, tightly closed. It keeps it away from heat, odors, and light," explained Choe. Light, heat, and air are the main components likely to spoil your matcha and leave you with pitiful clumps in place of fine powder. When storing your matcha, avoid this trio to prevent the oxidation process from happening (i.e. the chief matcha-clumping culprit).

Choe's suggestion of keeping matcha tucked away safely in the refrigerator is a wise way to protect and preserve its unique flavor, especially in a tin or airtight container to prevent contamination and bad odors. Remember to allow time for the matcha to return to room temperature after taking it out of the refrigerator. It's important to remember this step before opening your matcha since the change in temperature may cause condensation or water to get inside your container which will counteract your anti-clump storage precautions.