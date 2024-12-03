Fresh Or Canned, Which Is Better For Collard Greens And Black Eyed Peas?

For many people, the holiday dinner table is not complete without tender collard greens and creamy black eyed peas. In addition to being Southern staples, these dishes are also two symbolic foods of Kwanzaa – and they can both take a bit of time and effort to make from scratch. You may be wondering if you really need to prep these veggies using all fresh ingredients, when perhaps canned is just as good.

Whether you cook your greens and beans separately or combine them into one delicious recipe, there are distinct advantages and disadvantages to fresh and canned versions. Fresh collard greens do require more preparation time, but their flavor is brighter, and you can ensure that they wind up neither soggy nor tough. Canned black eyed peas also save you hours of prep, but the trade-off is that you have less opportunities to infuse the legumes with flavor as they cook.

To balance ease and taste when cooking these vegetables, consider using fresh collard greens and canned black eyed peas. Boost the flavor of your collard greens by swapping the water for stock, and simmer them until tender. Then, add the canned black eyed peas in the last few minutes of cooking, so they do not fall apart. Even though the peas won't be quite as flavorful, you can still make a delicious dish by adding some heavy-hitting ingredients like smoked turkey wings, ham hocks, homemade vegetable broth, or even a couple of dried mushrooms for a meat-free savoriness.