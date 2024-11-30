The Best Palate Cleanser To Enjoy With Sushi (It's Not Ginger)

When you think of accompaniments to sushi, you probably instinctively picture pickled pink sushi ginger, which is intended to refresh the palate between different types. But for George Ruan, the chef at Michelin-starred Jōji restaurant in New York, the ideal partner to the raw fish is "not a side, but a beverage." And his drink of choice is a particular type of tea.

"I enjoy hot green tea with sushi," Ruan told Food Republic. "It acts as a palate cleanser similar to ginger." There are several reasons why the drink pairs so perfectly — and that starts with the temperature at which it's served. The heat of the tea dissolves any fat that's present on the tongue between bites of oily fish, readying the palate for the next mouthful. It's why Japanese sushi restaurants tend to serve the drink — which is referred to as "agari" by the sushi masters — between courses, as well as at the end of the meal to aid digestion.

A powdered tea known as konacha is the type most commonly served in sushi restaurants. Just as one reason why wasabi is served with sushi is because it counteracts the fattiness of the fish, this particular green tea has a lightly bitter quality which also balances the oiliness. The mild aroma and flavor are also less umami-rich than some green teas, so it doesn't distract from the taste of the sushi.