The Nifty Trick For Re-Corking Wine Bottles Without Any Fuss

There's something so satisfying about sipping a few glasses of your favorite chilled red wine. However, not finishing the entire bottle means you've probably run into a common challenge. The cork doesn't seem to fit back into the bottle, and you're now worrying about your good bottle of wine being left out overnight. It will still be drinkable the next day, but the oxidation creates a bitter taste. The simple solution to re-corking your wine lies in a household tool.

Use a rolling pin to flatten the cork, and it will easily fit back in the wine bottle. Place the cork on a solid surface and roll the pin over it a few times until it's reached the desired flatness. Cork is a pretty flexible and compressible material, so you won't need to apply too much pressure to get it to the perfect shape to fit back into the wine bottle. As the cork expands again inside of the bottle, you'll get a great seal and cut down on oxidation.