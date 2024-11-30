The Nifty Trick For Re-Corking Wine Bottles Without Any Fuss
There's something so satisfying about sipping a few glasses of your favorite chilled red wine. However, not finishing the entire bottle means you've probably run into a common challenge. The cork doesn't seem to fit back into the bottle, and you're now worrying about your good bottle of wine being left out overnight. It will still be drinkable the next day, but the oxidation creates a bitter taste. The simple solution to re-corking your wine lies in a household tool.
Use a rolling pin to flatten the cork, and it will easily fit back in the wine bottle. Place the cork on a solid surface and roll the pin over it a few times until it's reached the desired flatness. Cork is a pretty flexible and compressible material, so you won't need to apply too much pressure to get it to the perfect shape to fit back into the wine bottle. As the cork expands again inside of the bottle, you'll get a great seal and cut down on oxidation.
How to preserve your open wine bottle
Using a rolling pin to re-cork your wine is a simple solution, but what if you don't have a rolling pin? No worries. There are other ways to preserve your wine and cut down on oxidation. If you've completely lost the cork, tightly secure plastic wrap around the wine bottle's opening and add a rubber band. You can also do the same with aluminum foil and a rubber band. No, this won't be as airtight as a cork, but it's a quick fix using items you most likely have on hand.
To be sure you never run into a re-corking problem again, it's always great to have a few wine stoppers on hand. They cost just a few bucks but can preserve the taste of your expensive wine. Whatever you choose, just be sure not to store your wine in the fridge too long.