No Bake Vs Baked Cheesecake: What Makes Them Different, Besides The Obvious?

Cheesecake can be difficult to classify. While the dessert shares many similarities with other beloved dishes, cheesecake is not technically a cake or a pie. Even the decadent treat itself has multiple methods of preparation that could warrant two different classifications: baked and no-bake. Some recipes require the dessert mixture to be thoroughly baked to be edible, while others simply call for a good mix and a trip to the refrigerator before it's ready to be served.

When deciding between making a baked or no-bake cheesecake, there are a few factors to keep in mind, such as taste and texture. A baked cheesecake provides a dense, spongy consistency that brings out a more well-rounded flavor, while no-bake cheesecakes tend to be lighter with a whipped texture.

The ingredients you have on hand might also influence your choice of recipe. Baked cheesecake recipes typically call for eggs, which act as a binding agent to create its distinct firm consistency. Any recipe that includes eggs must be baked before it can be enjoyed, as consuming raw eggs can result in serious illness. In contrast, no-bake cheesecakes often rely on gelatin or whipped cream for structure, both of which do not require baking.