Why A Microplane Is Necessary For The Perfect Gingerbread House

Nothing says happy holidays quite like gingerbread. This type of cookie is typically eaten during the holidays and can be found in many forms, from traditional rounded cookies to people with icing smiles and intricately decorated houses. But putting together a gingerbread house can quickly go from family fun to frustration when the structure just isn't staying together. To avoid the mistakes everyone makes when assembling a gingerbread house, you might want to keep one helpful kitchen gadget on hand — a microplane grater.

Food stylist Kathy Krupa told Real Simple that the key to easy assembly is even and flat edges on your gingerbread. The culinary expert shared, "I like to put the pieces back to back and shave the edges with a sharp paring knife or a micro planer [microplane grater] to make sure they are even." Not only will this tool help get your walls flush and even, but it can also turn hard candies into colorful snow shavings once you move to the decorating stage.

If you are still struggling to get your gingerbread walls connected after trying this hack, it might be the "glue" you are using. Gingerbread houses traditionally call for royal icing as the structural adhesive. While it is both malleable and tasty, it can take a long time to harden, causing your edges to slide and sag. Consider swapping icing for melted sugar to adhere your gingerbread house pieces quickly and efficiently. Just be careful not to burn yourself — melted sugar can get seriously hot!