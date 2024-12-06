Why A Microplane Is Necessary For The Perfect Gingerbread House
Nothing says happy holidays quite like gingerbread. This type of cookie is typically eaten during the holidays and can be found in many forms, from traditional rounded cookies to people with icing smiles and intricately decorated houses. But putting together a gingerbread house can quickly go from family fun to frustration when the structure just isn't staying together. To avoid the mistakes everyone makes when assembling a gingerbread house, you might want to keep one helpful kitchen gadget on hand — a microplane grater.
Food stylist Kathy Krupa told Real Simple that the key to easy assembly is even and flat edges on your gingerbread. The culinary expert shared, "I like to put the pieces back to back and shave the edges with a sharp paring knife or a micro planer [microplane grater] to make sure they are even." Not only will this tool help get your walls flush and even, but it can also turn hard candies into colorful snow shavings once you move to the decorating stage.
If you are still struggling to get your gingerbread walls connected after trying this hack, it might be the "glue" you are using. Gingerbread houses traditionally call for royal icing as the structural adhesive. While it is both malleable and tasty, it can take a long time to harden, causing your edges to slide and sag. Consider swapping icing for melted sugar to adhere your gingerbread house pieces quickly and efficiently. Just be careful not to burn yourself — melted sugar can get seriously hot!
Should you eat your gingerbread house after it's assembled?
After you have successfully evened out your gingerbread pieces and firmly attached them to create the perfect home for your gingerbread people ... can you actually eat your gingerbread house? Technically, the answer is yes, although there are a few things to keep in mind before you dig in.
Unless you ditched your icing mixture completely in favor of super glue or opted for plastic decor pieces over sprinkles and gumdrops, all the elements that you work with to craft your gingerbread house are edible. However, you might be slightly disappointed by the texture and flavor. If you used a gingerbread building kit, doublecheck that all the items are safe to consume. Most gingerbread building kits are made with cookie walls and rooftops that are edible, but they are very hard and stale, making for a less than enjoyable bite.
Even if you baked the materials yourself to ensure a softer texture, there is still the matter of handling and freshness. Assembling a gingerbread house is a very tactical experience, and all that touching can easily transfer unwanted germs to your cookie house. Once your house has sat for a few days to be admired, it may have also collected dust and debris that you likely won't want to snack on. If you do plan on eating your gingerbread house after crafting it, consider enjoying it within seven days to avoid a stale, unpleasant eating experience.